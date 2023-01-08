Loved Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Backless Shirt She Wore At Airport? Its Price Is Enough To Buy New Smartphone
When it comes to making a strong style statement with her looks, no one can beat Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The Tollywood diva can slay any outfit, be it western or Indian, with grace and panache. The Oo Antava hitmaker made waves as she walked at the Mumbai airport, wearing a backless shirt. Fashion police and netizens couldn't help but gush over her OOTD.
SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU UPCOMING FILMS
On the professional front, the Jaanu actress was last seen in Yashoda, which received a good response from the audience. The talented actress will now entertain the audience with Shaakuntalam, which will arrive in the cinema halls on February 17, 2023. She is essaying the titular role of Shakuntala in the mythological drama film.
Will buy Samantha's backless shirt that she wore at the airport? We look forward to reading your thoughts. Drop a tweet @Filmibeat.
Stay tuned for more updates.
- Will Samantha Recover & Take Part In Promotions Of Her Period Drama Film Shaakunthalam? Find Out!
- Not Samantha, Anupama Parameswaran Was The First Choice For Rangasthalam? Deets Inside
- Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise Takes Over Social Media On Its First Anniversary With The Top 3 Trends!
- One Year Of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: After Samantha’s Ooo Antava, Who Will Headline Item Number In Pushpa 2?
- Kalpika Ganesh Says Yashoda Star Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Myositis Is In Third Stage
- Yashoda Day 7 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Samantha's Thriller Completes A Successful Week!
- Samantha Ruth Prabhu's First Co-Star To Direct Her Upcoming Film
- Yashoda Day 5 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Samantha's Film Continues To Perform Well!
- Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan To Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: 4 Big Films Rejected By Samantha Ruth Prabhu
- Yashoda Day 4 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Samantha's Movie Achieves Breakeven In Overseas!
- Yashoda Day 3 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Hari & Harish's Telugu Debut With Samantha Wins!
- Yashoda Director Duo Hari And Harish Hint At A Possible Sequel?