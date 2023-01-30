Mouni Roy's Red Lehenga Is A Bridesmaid's Choice Of Showstopper

Mouni Roy is known for sharing fashion updates and inspiring her fans with her stylish outfits. She has a great sense of fashion, and with each post on social media, she sets new fashion goals. On Monday, the Brahmastra actress brightened everyone's day with some beautiful photos of herself looking stunning in traditional attire.

Mouni turned muse for fashion designer Ridhi Mehra and chose a beautiful lehenga from the designer's collection for her latest photo shoot. She looked stunning in a red silk blouse with long sleeves that came with a plunging neckline. The blouse was embellished with intricate golden zari details and resham thread embroidery.