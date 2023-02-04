PICS: Ajay Devgn & Kajol's Daughter Nysa Devgan Sizzles in A Shimmery Gold-Toned Off-Shoulder Outfit

Well, the star kid surely looked gorgeous here.

Nysa did her schooling at Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International school and later went to study at the United College of Southeast Asia in Singapore. She is currently pursuing international Hospitality at Switzerland's Gilon Institute of Higher Education.

Now, as we await Nysa's grand entry into Bollywood, let's take a glance at some other popular star kids who will make their debut soon.

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan who is also quite popular on social media is all set to debut as an actor in Zoya Akhtar's upcoming Netflix film 'Archies'. Suhana has been a theatre student and has also starred in a short film. The film will also feature Jahnvi Kapoor's sisters Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor, will also make her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Bedhadak. The eldest son of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan, will also make his directorial debut soon. He took to Instagram to announce that he had completed writing his first project which he will also be directing.