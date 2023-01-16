Shah Rukh Khan Slays The Airport Look In White Tee & Blue Jeans As He Wraps Up Dubai Promotions Of Pathaan

As the release date of Shah Rukh Khan's latest film, Pathaan, approaches on January 25, excitement is building among fans. The star-studded cast has been generating a lot of buzz online. Recently, Shah Rukh travelled to Dubai to promote the film and even participated in an event where the trailer premiered on the Burj Khalifa. Upon returning to Mumbai, the actor impressed us with his stylish airport look.

The superstar opted for a timeless combination of a white t-shirt and blue jeans. This classic look is a reminder that some styles never go out of fashion. On Monday, Shah Rukh returned to Mumbai after a trip to Dubai, where he attended the opening ceremony of the International League T20. The paparazzi were there to capture his airport look, and he was dressed in a classic, timeless style.