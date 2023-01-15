Shraddha Kapoor Wears An AFFORDABLE Stylish Checkered Shacket For A Night Out; Can You Guess Its Price

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most highly talented and beautiful actresses in Bollywood. Shraddha made her acting debut in 2010 with the film Teen Patti, and since then has gone on to star in several successful films, including Aashiqui 2, Baaghi, Saaho, Half Girlfriend, Street Dancer 3D, and many more. In addition to her acting skills, Shraddha is also known for her impeccable fashion sense and often impresses the audience with her stylish and affordable wardrobe choices.

The actress recently made a fashion statement by wearing a checkered shacket, which was both affordable and trendy. On January 14, 2023, Shraddha Kapoor posted an adorable picture on her Instagram account with one of her co-stars from the film Luv Ka The End, Jannat Zubair. The picture was taken at the launch event of a new restaurant in Mumbai.

In the photo, both actresses were seen looking stunning in their respective outfits. For the occasion, Shraddha chose a stylish black and yellow checkered brushed shacket, which she paired with a black coordinated set and stockings. Shraddha was seen sporting a fashionable brushed twill checkered shacket featuring full sleeves, press studs down the front, and low-dropped shoulders. It also had a few pockets.

