Sidharth-Kiara Wedding: 5 Times Kiara Advani Nailed The Desi Look in Stunning Lehengas
When it comes to weddings, nothing can beat the lehengas, as they make for the best ethnic ensembles. And women look their best in lehengas, exposing their elegant side. Meanwhile, bride-to-be Kiara Advani, who will soon tie the knot with actor Sidharth Malhotra, has several times turned heads with her beautiful lehengas. Though the couple has remained tight-lipped about their relationship, rumours are circulating that Kiara and Sid's wedding festivities have already begun in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.
As fans await to see Kiara Advani in her bridal look, let's take a look at times when the actress simply nailed the lehenga look.
KIARA ADVANI IN BERRY SHADE GHARARA SET
Kiara Advani wore a stunning maroon-shaded gharara set from Arpita Mehta while promoting her film Laxmmi Bomb. The lehenga has gota patti lace work around the border, giving a royal touch to the outfit. She left her hair in waves and added a multi-layered choker set. While for makeup, Kiara went smokey-eyes and filled in well-defined eyebrows, and nudish brown lips.
KIARA ADVANI IN MANISH MALHOTRA'S PINK LEHENGA
Kiara, who has been a muse of celebrity designer Manish Malhotra, is said to have worn the designer's creation for her wedding. Earlier, the actress had several times opted for the designer's outfit for various functions and promotional events. Kiara looked ethereal in a blush pink lehenga set from Manish Malhotra's "Khaab" collection. It had feathers and shimmer detailing all over it, and she also wore jewellery created by the designer to accessorise her look.
KIARA ADVANI IN GREEN EMBROIDERY LONG
Kiara looked stunning in Shyamal and Bhumika's mint green lehenga embroidery and long skirt! The soft green shade and puffed sleeves of the blouse added the perfect edge to the outfit. She went for the sleek hairdo and pearl choker set, which is one of Kiara's best lehenga looks so far.
KIARA ADVANI IN GLITTERY PEACH-PINK LEHENGA
Kiara once again made a stunning appearance in her favourite Manish Malhotra ensemble. She was dressed in a glittery peach-pink lehenga that featured embroidered floral motifs in gold. The lehenga's top came with a drop shoulder, and she accessorised her outfit with stone studded necklaces and earrings. Messy hairstyles, a choker necklace, and soft glam made Kiara nothing short of a princess.
KIARA ADVANI IN HALDI MIRROR WORK LEHENGA
The yellow-colored lehenga Kiara wore made her look drop-dead gorgeous and is a perfect pick for a Haldi ceremony. As for the features of the lehenga, it came with a mirror-embellished plunging-neck blouse, a matching skirt, and a net dupatta that was adorned with mirror-embellished gota patti and tassels all over it. For makeup, Kiara opted for open hair, statement jumkas, red bindi smokey eyeshadow, kohl-lined eyes, and nude lips.
