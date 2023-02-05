Sidharth-Kiara Wedding: 5 Times Kiara Advani Nailed The Desi Look in Stunning Lehengas

When it comes to weddings, nothing can beat the lehengas, as they make for the best ethnic ensembles. And women look their best in lehengas, exposing their elegant side. Meanwhile, bride-to-be Kiara Advani, who will soon tie the knot with actor Sidharth Malhotra, has several times turned heads with her beautiful lehengas. Though the couple has remained tight-lipped about their relationship, rumours are circulating that Kiara and Sid's wedding festivities have already begun in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

As fans await to see Kiara Advani in her bridal look, let's take a look at times when the actress simply nailed the lehenga look.

KIARA ADVANI IN BERRY SHADE GHARARA SET