Sonam Kapoor In A Pearl White Saree Is A Delightful Sight For The Sore Eyes; See PICS

Meanwhile, for jewelry, the actress picked a statement pearl embedded choker and white studs. She also added red bangles and a huge diamond finger ring to add royalty to her look. She left her straight locks open in middle partying and went for pink eyeshadow and black winged eyeliner. Mascara-laden eyelashes, contoured cheeks, and a shade of pastel pink lipstick made Sonam look nothing short of a royal princess.

Sharing the photos from the photoshoot on her Instagram account, Sonam Kapoor wrote, "Can we redefine pearly whites now? Stunning piece of art by @abujanisandeepkhosla." Check it out here:-

The actress, who welcomed her son with husband Anand Ahuja in August last year, recently said in an interview that she now wants to get back to work. "Honestly, It's been a nice break. I've been doing this since I was so young, but I now want to come back and start getting into things again. I'm dying to get back on set because that's what I've done most of my adult life," the Neerja actress was quoted by PTI. Sonam, on the work front, will soon be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's Blind, which will release on OTT.