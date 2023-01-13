Sunny Leone Gives Girl-Next-Door Vibes In Chic Style Crop Top & Trousers. See Pics

The top was designed with a halter neckline and sleeveless patterns and featured a beautiful floral print in shades of yellow, green, blue, and black. The top perfectly accentuated her curves and showed off her midriff. To complete the look, Sunny paired her top with a pair of moss-green cargo trousers featuring wide legs and pockets at the sides. The trousers added a relaxed and effortless vibe to the overall ensemble.

To finish off the look, she picked a pair of bright orange and black shoes, which perfectly complemented the overall aesthetic of the outfit. With this casual look, Sunny once again proved her prowess as a fashion icon. The actor was styled by Hitendra Kapopara for the photoshoot. She wore her hair in straight locks with a side part.

Check out Sunny Leone's post below-

Sunny kept her makeup minimal and fresh and added a touch of contouring to her cheeks to accentuate her features and a shade of nude lipstick to complete the look. Sunny's ability to pull off a variety of looks with ease, be it a chic and sophisticated look or a casual summer look, is a testament to her versatility as a fashion icon.