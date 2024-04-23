10 Times Yesteryear Diva Zeenat Aman Set Major Fashion Goals With Her Timeless Grace And Age-defying Style

Zeenat Aman Sets Major Fashion Goals: Zeenat Aman's Instagram debut is one of the most talked about news in the entertainment industry. The yesteryear diva maintained her ageless charm and grace to showcase her time defying style that can be followed across generations. Not only her mesmerizing fashion sense, but also her words and contemporary thoughts that are inspiring millions including millennials and Gen Z.

Zeenat doesn't miss a chance to give her followers doses of wise words along with anecdotes of her life. Furthermore, the precise fashion goals that she delivers with her chic wardrobe is what grabs eyeballs most of the time. However, often millennials and gen Z fail to take fashion inspiration from the yesteryear diva who is pioneer at setting ageless fashion goals. From minimalistic loungewear to shiny fitted bodice gowns, she has proven that she is here to slay! So, this time, as I'm amalgamating a few stunning Age-defying looks of the stunner that you can actually take inspiration from without looking anywhere else.

