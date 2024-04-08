Actress Priyamani’s Style Statement In Mull Cotton Saree Is Perfect For This Soaring Temperature

We can totally rely on actress Priyamani for our daily dose of fashion inspiration. From glitzy western wear to graceful ethnic wear, the actress' sartorial collection is one of a kind and nobody can deny it!

Read more:

Priyamani Wore A Mull Cotton Saree For Promotional Event

Recently, Priyamani opted for a mull cotton saree which has itself become a statement. She wore it in a traditional wrap style with open pallu which flaunted her curves. The half and half mull cotton saree has a solid white base over which a solid contrast in red motifs can be seen. The saree is named Red Raspberry Sari in the brand site, whencut goddamn, and is priced at INR 25,000.

The actress paired the saree with a solid red sleeveless blouse with round plunging neckline, and a deep cut U back. She teamed up a pair of drop oxidised earrings, from AquaMarine Jewellery, with green and red meena work that are highlighted in the piece pretty well.

Complete Breakdown Of Priyamani's Look

Styled by Abhinav, she kept her hair open with textured waves and a middle partition that framed her round face. For makeup, she opted for minimal base makeup coupled with winged eyeliner and nude lipstick. Lastly, beaming highlighter, soft contour, and defined brows have brought out the best features of her face.

Upcoming Project Of Priyamani

Priyamani is currently gearing up for the sports drama, Maidaan, which revolves around the life of Syed Abdul Rahim. The actress will be seen sharing screen space with Ajay Devgn, and the film is set to be released on April 10.

Read more:

After the trailer of the movie was launched, several people drew similarities between Maidaan and Chak De India, to which Priyamani opened up and told India Today, "Honestly, I can tell you two differences right off the bat. First, that was hockey, this is football. Second, in 'Chak De India', you had 11 women running around and here, you have like 11 men running, in fact 22 if you also consider the other side. But again, this is not a story just about football."