Aditi Rao Hydari Serves Ethnic Fashion Goals In Pink Chanderi Silk Anarkali Set; Can You Guess The Price?

Aditi Rao Hydari Ethnic Fashion: The gorgeous and talented Aditi Rao Hydari never fails to impress the fashion police with her sartorial choices. And when it comes to ethnic fashion, nobody can look as regal as Aditi. After all, royalty is in her blood (IYKYK)! Aditi is currently busy with the promotions of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar and she has been serving looks after looks and we are loving it all. We are currenly gushing over her latest look, in which she looked like a vision in an ivory and pink coloured anarkali set.

Aditi Rao Hydari Looks Ethereal In Ivory & Pink Anarkali Set

Aditi Rao Hydari has been serving some major ethnic fashion goals as she slipped into a chanderi silk ivory and pink colour stunning anarkali set from the shelves of the renowned designer Punit Balana.

Inspired by the Iconic Pakeezah Song "Thaare Rahiyo", the pakeezah angrakha is fully intricated with resham embroidery and 64 Kalis to give it a beatuful voluminous and well-plated flare.

