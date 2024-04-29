Alia Bhatt's Affordable Easy-Breezy Yellow One Shoulder Dress Is Your Perfect Summer Inspiration; Guess PRICE

Alia Bhatt Summer Fashion: Besides her terrific acting scale, Alia Bhatt never fails to impress the fashion police with her sartorial choices. The actress recently wore a pretty flowy dress as she was spotted on a dinner date with her husband-actor Ranbir Kapoor along with Karan Johar and others. She flaunted an easy breezy look in yellow that radiates the perfect summer fashion vibe. Take inspiration from Alia on how to nail a casual dinner look in style this summer.

Alia Bhatt's Printed One-Shoulder Is perfect For Summer Fashion

Last night, we saw some of the biggest superstars from the Indian film industry - Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR, Karan Johar and Hrithik Roshan - coming together for a chilled-out dinner party in Mumbai. The pics and videos from their casual night out took all of us in pleasant surprise.

Alia Bhatt opted for an easy-to-wear vibrant flowy dress for her casual night out. She picked a one-shoulder printed dress in white and yellow with a tie detail at shoulder from the label Summer Somewhere.

