Alia Bhatt Turns Heads In Sharara Kurta Set From Seema Gujral For Heeramandi Screening, Know The Price

Alia Bhatt For Heeramandi Screening: Alia Bhatt is one of the most followed Bollywood celebrities when it comes to taking fashion cues. From head turning ethnic wear to contemporary casual outfits, Alia is undoubtedly the one to go when we need major fashion inspiration. On Wednesday, the actress attended Heeramandi special screening, making a major fashion moment for all of us to drool.

Alia Bhatt In Seema Gujral For Heermandi Screening

Alia turned heads as she graced the red carpet of Heeramandi Screening looking like 'chand'. She wore a dusty pink kurta set featuring a pair of sharara pants with flared bottom and elaborate embroidery work. She teamed it off with a sharara top featuring all over thread, pearl and crystal work. It also has cutwork embroidery at the hem and graded pearl detailing at the shoulder which is tied with a latkan having white embroidery details.

The kurta pants set comes with a lightweight scalloped dupatta featuring pearl drops on all four sides which highlight the intricate designs. Now, if you are wondering about the price of the sharara set from Seema Gujral, it comes with a price tag of Rs. 1,32,000.

Complete Breakdown Of Alia Bhatt's Look

Styled by Ami Patel, Alia kept her look minimal and opted for a pair of drop earrings. For hair, she chose to flaunt her real mane with a little texture which is currently on trend. For makeup, she opted for barely there base makeup with defined eyebrows, beaming highlighter, subtle smokey eyes with mascara-laden lashes. She chose to keep the lips minimal as well with a hint of nude. She sealed the deal with a stone bindi which made her look even prettier.

Watch the video here: