Alia Bhatt To Kareena Kapoor Khan: Celebs Who Nailed The Edgy Pants Look

In the realm of fashion, celebrities often set the bar high with their unique and edgy style choices. From casual chic to sophisticated elegance, these trendsetters know how to make a statement, especially when it comes to rocking cool and edgy pants. Here's a glimpse into the wardrobes of five fashion-forward celebrities who have effortlessly elevated their looks with stylish trousers:

Alia Bhatt effortlessly blends casual and stylish vibes with her brown corduroy pants paired with a matching top. The earthy tones exude a laid-back yet fashion-forward appeal, perfect for a day out in the city.

