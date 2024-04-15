Alia Bhatt To Kareena Kapoor Khan: Celebs Who Nailed The Edgy Pants Look

In the realm of fashion, celebrities often set the bar high with their unique and edgy style choices. From casual chic to sophisticated elegance, these trendsetters know how to make a statement, especially when it comes to rocking cool and edgy pants. Here's a glimpse into the wardrobes of five fashion-forward celebrities who have effortlessly elevated their looks with stylish trousers: Alia Bhatt effortlessly blends casual and stylish vibes with her brown corduroy pants paired with a matching top. The earthy tones exude a laid-back yet fashion-forward appeal, perfect for a day out in the city. Alaviaa Jaaferi knows how to make a chic and elegant statement with oversized pants and a cropped white asymmetrical blazer. She completes the look with dainty jewellery, adding a touch of glam to her ensemble. Tripti Dimri opts for beige high-waist pants paired with a blue top, showcasing her penchant for understated elegance. The ensemble creates a refined look suitable for a hot day out. Deepika Padukone exudes sophistication in brown pants paired with a matching top and bag. The ensemble features shades of brown, making it a classic choice for any fashion-forward individual. Kareena Kapoor embraces the tie-dye trend with blue and white pants paired with a blue vest top. Her bold choice of patterns and colors adds a playful yet stylish touch to her outfit, perfect for making a statement wherever she goes.
In the realm of fashion, celebrities often set the bar high with their unique and edgy style choices. From casual chic to sophisticated elegance, these trendsetters know how to make a statement, especially when it comes to rocking cool and edgy pants. Here's a glimpse into the wardrobes of five fashion-forward celebrities who have effortlessly elevated their looks with stylish trousers:
Alia Bhatt effortlessly blends casual and stylish vibes with her brown corduroy pants paired with a matching top. The earthy tones exude a laid-back yet fashion-forward appeal, perfect for a day out in the city.
Alaviaa Jaaferi knows how to make a chic and elegant statement with oversized pants and a cropped white asymmetrical blazer. She completes the look with dainty jewellery, adding a touch of glam to her ensemble.
Tripti Dimri opts for beige high-waist pants paired with a blue top, showcasing her penchant for understated elegance. The ensemble creates a refined look suitable for a hot day out.
Deepika Padukone exudes sophistication in brown pants paired with a matching top and bag. The ensemble features shades of brown, making it a classic choice for any fashion-forward individual.
Kareena Kapoor embraces the tie-dye trend with blue and white pants paired with a blue vest top. Her bold choice of patterns and colors adds a playful yet stylish touch to her outfit, perfect for making a statement wherever she goes.