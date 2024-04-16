Kareena Kapoor To Kiara Advani; TOP Blouse Designs You Can Bookmark To Look Stylish This Festive Season

Bollywood Celebs Approved Blouse Designs: Every girl desires all eyes on her when she dresses up. With the wedding season just around the corner, many are turning to Google for blouse designs. We're simplifying this search for you by curating the best blouse designs recently worn by Bollywood celebrities. From Kareena Kapoor's glamorous attire to Deepika Padukone's understated elegance, here are some looks worth considering. So, prepare your sarees and lehengas, and keep scrolling to find the design that suits you the best.

Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor's Halter Neck Blouse Design

If you are rocking a shimmery saree this wedding season, then you can easily glam up your look with Kareena Kapoor's this blouse design. Attending Anant Ambai and radhika Merchant's special night, Kareena Kapoor sported a black sequin saree with halter neck blouse. With halter neck blouse you can easily flaunt the open or deep back cut.

Advertisement