Treat To The Eyes! 4 Times Bollywood Divas Looked Fairy Goddesses In White Gown From International Designers

Bollywood Celebrities In White Gown: Bollywood celebrities never miss to make headlines with their surreal appearances on international platforms. The fashionistas have ensured that they put their best foot forward when it comes to representing their country in any prestigious platforms. From the Cannes Film Festival to the Met Gala, our own Bollywood beauties have proved that they are here to grab eyeballs beyond borders. So, without further ado, let's take a look at the surreal moments when they have aced in white gowns-

Bollywood Celebrities In White Gowns From International Designers

Photo Credit: Pinterest

1. Sonam Kapoor In Ralph And Russo, Cannes Film Festival

Sonam Kapoor looked breathtaking in the white gown coupled with a surreal cape loaded with embroidery in silver and ivory. The gown from Ralph and Russo has a floor sweeping trail that surely gives a fairy goddess vibe. Featuring full sleeve cold shoulder design and neck choker, Sonam kept the accessories game minimal and kept her hair open with bold eye makeup.

Photo Credit: Pinterest

2. Aishwarya Rai In Ashi Studio, Cannes Film Festival

Aishwarya Rai is the queen of acing gowns. For the Cannes Film Festival, ARB opted for a Ashi Studio gown from their 2018 couture collection. The heavenly look features an off shoulder ruffled peplum hem corset that she coupled with a d'espirit trousers. However, the eye-catching element was the feathered shrug which caught all the attention. She kept her hair tied to highlight her outfit even more.

Photo Credit: Pinterest

3. Priyanka Chopra In Zuhair Murad, Academy Awards

Priyanka Chopra slayed in Zuhair Murad in the Academy wearing a off shoulder gown featuring a sweetheart plunging neckline. The see-through gown consisted of elaborate floral embroidery details along with leaf motifs all over the gown. She paired the floor sweeping gown with a studded belt, and opted for a sleek hairdo and bold lips.

Photo Credit: Pinterest

4. Alia Bhatt In Prabal Gurung, MET Gala

Alia Bhatt's regal look from the MET Gala is still fresh in everyone's memory. The actress in the Prabal Gurung outfit looks no less than a modern day Cinderella. The outfit features work in pearl and white embellished stones and studs that accentuate the whole attire in the most beautiful manner. She kept her makeup simple along with a half tied hairstyle.

Photo Credit: Pinterest

5. Deepika Padukone In Mansoori, Cartier Beautés du Monde

Deepika Padukone looks like a vision in the white fairy-like gown from Mansoori. The actress looks like a vision from the Cartier party wearing a gown featuring a satin floral peplum top having a plunging neckline coupled with a tulle skirt. She wore a gorgeous Cartier diamond necklace that was another attraction to her look. Lastly, she kept her hair up in a messy bun, and opted for nude makeup.