Bollywood's Baisakhi Couture: Celeb-Inspired Looks for the Festive Season

As the festival of Baisakhi is here, let's dive into the world of fashion with these Bollywood's leading ladies who have set the stage aglow with their iconic style. From elegant Indian suits to iconic festive jewellery, these looks will take your Baisakhi style up a notch and give you the picture-perfect look for this Punjabi festival.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

If you're residing in a region where the temperatures refuse to relent, Kareena Kapoor Khan's lightweight blue suit is the ideal choice for this Baisakhi. The vibrant colour adds flair, while the light fabric ensures you stay fresh and comfortable throughout the festivities.

