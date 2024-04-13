Daisy Shah Shines Bright In The Spotlight As She Graces The Ramp As The Showstopper at Pune Times Fashion Week

At the soul of Pune Time's Fashion Week, Daisy Shah, templated idol of style and grace was definitely successful to achieve the look that was a fusion of traditional and contemporary flair through her runway which surely illuminated her aura of ethereal beauty.

Daisy Shah stole the spotlight of the stage at the Pune Times Fashion Week and the essence of her beauty and grace mesmerized the audience setting the stage on artistic finesse.In a full-length dress with long sleeves and exquisite embroidery, Daisy's attire was nothing less than a true masterpiece of traditional elegance, perfectly suited for the grand event.

