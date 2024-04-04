Decoding Tamannaah Bhatia’s Over-the-top Yet Graceful Makeup For Cosmopolitan Shoot

Tamannaah Bhatia's girl-next-door charm has never meddled into her way to be featured in uber sultry photoshoots. This time, the actress could be seen in an elaborate shoot for Cosmopolitan where she can be seen donning over-the-top yet graceful makeup which is surely the point of attraction. Wondering how? Keep scrolling to decode her makeup looks with me, and how you can achieve 'em-

Breakdown of Tamannaah Bhatia's Sultry Ombré Lip Look

The makeup look screams so 90s from every angle! From overdone lip liner to smudged kohl in lower and upper lashes, makeup artist Sonam Chandna did quite justice to the otherwise minimal look. She not only played with the eyes but also with the lips at the same time.

