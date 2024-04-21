Deepika Padukone Inspired Top 5 Hairstyles: Messy Bun To Sleek Ponytails, Here's Singham 3 Actress' Best Picks

Top 5 Hairstyles By Deepika Padukone: Indulge in the tantalizing world of hairstyles with none other than the enchanting Deepika Padukone, star of Singham 3. With every flick of her mane, she effortlessly captivates hearts. From the sultry allure of a tousled bun to the sleek sophistication of a high ponytail, Deepika reigns supreme in the realm of hair fashion. Don't let your look fall flat, unlock the secrets to stunning hair and let your confidence soar. Dive into our handpicked selection of mesmerizing hairstyles by Deepika Padukone and unleash your inner glam goddess.

1. High Messy Bun

Deepika is well-known for her signature messy bun look. Be it low bun or a high bun, this is one of most easy hairstyle to do. The messy bun look has the potential to go along with you Indian as well as western attire. Be it saree, kurta or jeans, you can flaunt this style with just a little bit of variation every time.

