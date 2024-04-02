Drooling Over Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pink Silk Saree In Choli Ke Peeche Song? Here's How Much It Costs

Let's admit we have been drooling over the look of Kareena Kapoor Khan, ever since the remake of the evergreen hit 'Choli Ke Peeche' has been dropped. While the foot tapping song is given a new dimension by Diljit Dosanjh, IP Singh, Ila Arun, and Alka Yagnik, the dashing trio Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu have grabbed our attention in the music video, which is an amalgamation of the film trailer and teaser shots.

Kareena Kapoor Khan gracefully stepped into the shoes of Madhuri Dixit and she didn't disappoint us to be honest. However, what captivated me the most is Kareena's unmatched charm in the pink silk saree. If you are one of those who is also mesmerized by the ethnic piece and wondering where to get that one, I am here to break down the details for you.