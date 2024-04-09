Heeramandi: Designers Anticipate Change In Bridal Trends After The Film’s Release, Take Notes Upcoming Brides!

Heeramandi is one of the most talked about films in recent history. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali magnum opus has been making headlines for much like his other films- aesthetic sets, gripping storyline, and stellar cast. Apart from these, another thing that catches the attention of many, is the elaborate outfits.

Advertisement

Recently, the designer duo Rimple and Harpreet Narula opened up and shared their thoughts on how they are anticipating the vintage outfits might change the bridal trends after the film's release. So, it is perfect for the upcoming 2024 brides to take cues from the regal outfits and make yourself stand out.

Advertisement