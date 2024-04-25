Heeramandi Premiere: Newly Engaged Aditi Rao Hydari Dazzles In A Multi-Coloured Anarkali Set; Guess The PRICE

Heeramandi Premiere: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar had its premire last night (April 24) in Mumbai. The event, hosted by Netflix, was a star-studded affair. Besides the Heeramandi starcast, the event was attended by some of the big names from the film industry, including Salman Khan, Rekha, Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar to name a few. Newly engaged Aditi Rao Hydari stole the spotlight with her exquisite outfit as she posed with her fiancé Siddharth at the event.

Aditi Rao Hydari Poses With Fiancé Siddharth At Heeramandi Premiere

Newly engaged couple, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth made a royal entry hand-in-hand at the Heeramandi premiere event. The couple dished out couple goals as they graced the red carpet together and happily posed for the paps.

Check out the video below:

