Heeramandi Screening: Vicky Kaushal, Pulkit Samrat, Sooraj Pancholi- Bollywood Hunks In Traditional Style

Heeramandi screening photos: Wednesday (April 24) turned out to be a blockbuster day as leading tinsel town celebs attended the special screening of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's much-awaited web series Heeramandi in Mumbai. From Salman Khan to Vicky Kaushal, the stars graced the red carpet to support SLB and watch the star-studded series with members of the industry.

Bollywood's handsome hunks showcased their desi munda vibes as they graced the red carpet and attended the screening in traditional attire, stealing hearts with their impeccable style and charm. Here's a glimpse of the dashing men who captivated everyone with their traditional ensembles:

Sooraj Pancholi: Radiating charm and sophistication, Sooraj Pancholi looked suave in a contemporary black kurta, effortlessly blending modernity with tradition as he walked the red carpet with grace.

