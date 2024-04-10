Janhvi Kapoor Oozes Boss Lady Vibes In A Vintage Emporio Armani Suit Having A Strong Emotional Connection

Janhvi Kapoor is making all our heads turn wearing an Emporio Armani suit for the screening of Maidaan. The actress oozed boss lady vibes at the event, however, little do we know that the attire has a strong emotional connection with the actress. Can you guess?

Janhvi Kapoor Showed Who The Boss Lady Is

Janhvi Kapoor attended the event wearing the two pieces featuring a pair of relaxed fit flared pants hugging around her waist accentuating her hourglass figure. She paired off the floor touching white pants with the same colored full sleeves satin blazer. It has a plunging V neckline flaunting beautifully her decolletage and broad shoulders.

Well, if you are wondering what the emotional connection is, let me tell you that the vintage suit belonged to her mother, Sridevi.

Complete Breakdown Of Janhvi Kapoor's Look

Janhvi's look has another statement-making piece, it is nothing but the diamond necklace she is wearing. It has the name of Shikhar Pahariya, Janhvi's alleged boyfriend, which makes the relationship official without speaking a word.

She also wore a pair of diamond studs and finger rings that made her look appear more polished. The actress also carried off a mini white bag that completed her look. Lastly, for shoes, Janhvi opted for a pair of pointed heels from Jimmy Choo with 3D floral motifs in the front which went really well with the whole outfit.

Styled by Ami Patel, Janhvi kept her makeup game minimal with dewy base, nude lipstick, defined brows, beaming highlighter, and strong cheekbones. She chose to keep her hair open and flaunt her pin straight balayage hair which added further softness to her look.

More About Janhvi Kapoor's Upcoming Work

Janhvi Kapoor is gearing up for Mr. and Mrs. Mahi along with Rajkummar Rao. She will also be seen in Devara 1.