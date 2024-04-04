Janhvi Kapoor Oozes Elegance In Off-shoulder Gown From Naeem Khan, Check The Price Here

Janhvi recently opted for a stunning gown from the house of Naeem Khan to attend an event. The black ensemble is surely carefully picked by her stylist Ami Patel and it showed us the tasteful choices of the duo.

The Bawaal actress' gown featured a black base with all over sequin work that is enough to turn heads at a party. The off-shoulder gown sits rightly at the actress' curves flaunting her hourglass figure. It also features elaborated colorful floral motif works consisting of bold hues like red, yellow, and green, which have a classy edge to the masterpiece from his Resort 2024 collection. The sultry gown has plunging neckline along with a sweeping trail that definitely gives us a modern day fairytale vibe.

Now, coming to the price point, the gown is available at Naeem Khan's site at the price of INR 4,23,100.

Complete Breakdown of Janhvi Kapoor's Recent Look

Janhvi Kapoor kept her accessories game minimal and opted for drop earrings from Esme Crystals. Celebrity makeup artist Riviera Lynn chose to highlight her beautiful glowy skin by opting for minimal base makeup coupled with subtle contour and highlighter. Furthermore, it was her bold halo eye makeup featuring metallic eyeshadow that stood out, while her nude glossy lips balanced out the whole look. Lastly, her balayage hair in effortless beachy waves magnificently accentuated her square face.

Upcoming Projects of Janhvi Kapoor

On the work front, Janhvi is all set to be featured in RC 16 with Ram Charan, and Devara with Jr. NTR. She is also gearing up for Mr. and Mrs. Mahi where she will be seen with Rajkummar Rao.