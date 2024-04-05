Monkey Man Premiere: Sobhita Dhulipala Stuns With HOT Avatar In White Ensemble In Los Angeles

Indian actress Sobhita Dhulipala has made a significant mark with her Hollywood debut in Dev Patel's "Monkey Man". The film has garnered attention globally, and Dhulipala's performance has been a particular highlight. Not only has the audience praised her, but director and actor Dev Patel has also expressed his admiration for Sobhita, highlighting her perfect fit for the role and her compelling screen presence.



Advertisement

Patel recently lauded Sobhita for her portrayal of a complex character in "Monkey Man", emphasizing her dedication and ability to bring her character to life. Dhulipala's portrayal has resonated with audiences worldwide, earning her acclaim for her Hollywood entry. Acknowledging the support and appreciation, Sobhita took to social media to express her gratitude towards Patel, sharing a heartfelt note that read, "So much love for this fellow right here. Look what you made, kid 🙂 Monkey Man out now, in theatres worldwide."

Advertisement