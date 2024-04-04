Mrunal Thakur’s Ethereal Pink Anarkali By Riddhi Mehra Worth Rs. 79,900 Is Perfect For Summer Wedding Events

Mrunal Thakur is all set to be celebrated for her upcoming release, Family Star, and the actress is super busy in doing full-on promotions. However, we have noticed a pattern that Mrunal is only opting for ethnic wear for the events, and to be honest, killing the looks at the same time.

Mrunal Thakur In Anarkali By Riddhi Mehra

Mrunal is all over social media after she has shared her look in the dusty pink anarkali. The floor length anarkali has all over pleats along the waist which worked as a statement maker. The butterfly shaped top of the anarkali gown has rich embroidery work in silver zari which is an example of fine work by the designer. It has a plunging deep V neckline that accentuated the actress' decolletage.

