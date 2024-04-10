Pooja Hegde's Stylish Streak Continues with Monochrome Ensemble

Pan-India star Pooja Hegde is renowned for her impeccable style, consistently making a statement with her fashion choices. Known as a total stunner, she effortlessly commands attention with her sartorial elegance. Whether it's a summer dress or a traditional saree, Hegde has a knack for elevating any outfit into a glamorous affair. Recently, she showcased her style prowess in a stunning black cord set, exuding sophistication and grace on the red carpet.

Advertisement

In her latest appearance, Pooja Hegde captivated onlookers with an alluring black monochrome look, leaving admirers spellbound. She opted for black denim pants paired with an oversized shirt, worn open and styled with a black crop top. Completing the ensemble with black stilettos and a classic black Prada bag, she exuded an aura of understated elegance.

Advertisement