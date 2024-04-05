Will Pregnant Deepika Padukone Miss MET Gala 2024? Is Singham 3, Kalki 2898 AD The REASON?

Deepika Padukone, a name synonymous with grace and style, has been a fixture at the MET Gala red carpet for three years, each appearance more memorable than the last. From her debut in 2017 wearing a sleek Tommy Hilfiger slip gown to her extravagant looks in the following years, Deepika has never failed to turn heads. In 2018, she dazzled in a stunning red outfit by Prabal Gurung and in 2019, she opted for an elaborate pink lurex Jacquard gown by Zac Posen, adorned with 400 three-dimensional embroidered pieces. These appearances not only marked her as a global style icon but also showcased her ability to carry off intricate and elaborate designs with ease.

However, fans eagerly awaiting to see Deepika's choice for this year's MET Gala will have to hold their anticipation a bit longer. It has been revealed that the actress will not be attending the event this year due to prior commitments. Currently engaged in the shooting of 'Singham 3' and preparing for the launch of 'Kalki 2898 AD' set for May, Deepika's schedule is packed. Despite expecting her first baby, she continues to fulfill her professional commitments with the same dedication and vigor.

