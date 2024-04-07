PRICE REVEALED: Kiara Advani Aces Her Airport Look In Affordable Oversized Shirt Sweater

Kiara Advani Airport Look: Besides winning hearts with her terrific acting and her mesmerizing beauty, Kiara Advani is also known for her stylish looks. The actress often serves fashion goals with her sartorial choices. On Sunday morning, the Satyaprem Ki Katha actress made heads turns at the Mumbai airport as she was spotted jetting off somewhere with her handsome husband Sidharth Malhotra. Kiara's airport fashion game was on point. She wore a blue-and-white semi-formal ensemble. Her OOTD was comfy yet super-stylish.

PRICE REVEALED: Kiara Advani Wears A Blue-And-White Affordable Shirt Sweater

Kiara Advani aces her airport fashion game in a blue-and-white striped shirt sweater from the brand Zara. The actress nailed her airport look in an semi-formal ensemble that dished out cool and comfy vibes. The outfit featured a knit sweater with a crisp lapel collar and loon sleeves. And contrasting poplin fabric detail. The easy-breezy shirt sweater also came with long sleeves.

