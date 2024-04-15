Ranveer Singh Turns Showstopper At Varanasi's Namo Ghat- Details About His Manish Malhotra Outfit

Ranveer Singh recently made a significant impact as the showstopper at a special fashion event in Varanasi, aimed at highlighting the city's traditional handicrafts and handlooms. His participation brought the spotlight back to the Banarasi weaves, a treasure of Varanasi's textile heritage that had been fading from mainstream fashion. The fashion show set against the Namo Ghat's scenic beauty, with Singh dressed in a splendid purple and gold brocade kurta, dhoti, and dupatta, designed by Manish Malhotra, showcased the rich textile tradition and its modern relevance.

His vibrant personality and distinctive style added a new layer of appeal to the Banarasi weaves, drawing attention from around the globe to Varanasi's cultural richness. Ranveer Singh's visit to the Vishwanath Temple earlier in the day caused quite a stir among fans, underscoring the immense popularity he enjoys in the region. His role in the fashion event not only highlighted his influence as a cultural and fashion icon but also played a crucial part in reviving the legacy of Banarasi weaves in contemporary fashion.

