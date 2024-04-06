Sai Pallavi’s Minimalistic Saree Game Is All You Need To Follow This Summer For Effortless Styling

Sai Pallavi is widely adored for her natural beauty and effortless styling. Right after she got the exposure with her role in Netflix's Shyam Singha Roy, the actress managed to make a permanent spot in people's hearts. Now, as summer has already approached, and not in a good way to the Indian subcontinent, we are dreadfully looking for styling options so that we can look graceful without compromising our comfort in this scorching heat. Read more: Well, only Sai Pallavi could wear a lightweight cotton saree on her birthday. Flaunting her natural beauty, Pallavi wore a printed saree with floral motifs all over. The soothing powder blue color can surely become the latest trend this summer. Pallavi's pick from Label Earthen is one of a kind to be honest. The vivid red saree has been made even more eye catchy with the golden pallu featuring elaborated zari work. The scalloped border made the whole piece even more vivid while the floral golden embroidery work in all over saree deserves special mention for fine craftsmanship. Sai Pallavi wore this pink kanjeevaram saree from Ekaya Banaras, which is priced at Rs. 1,38,975, for the promotion of her movie, Shyam Singha Roy. The real zari work all over the saree is a sight to behold and it is just appropriate to wear in special events this summer. The actress opted for a powder blue saree from Mrunalini Rao, priced at Rs. 1,12,000, which is ideal for casual events where you want to look effortlessly stylish. The intricate resham thread work all over the scalloped border is undoubtedly the best part about the outfit that can make you stand out any time. Read more: So, which one aligns with your own style the most?
Take Fashion Cues From Sai Pallavi's Saree Game
1. Cotton Printed Saree
2. Vivid Red Saree With Zari Border
3. Handwoven Pink Kanjeevaram Saree
4. Powder Blue Organza Saree
Sai Pallavi is widely adored for her natural beauty and effortless styling. Right after she got the exposure with her role in Netflix's Shyam Singha Roy, the actress managed to make a permanent spot in people's hearts. Now, as summer has already approached, and not in a good way to the Indian subcontinent, we are dreadfully looking for styling options so that we can look graceful without compromising our comfort in this scorching heat.
Well, only Sai Pallavi could wear a lightweight cotton saree on her birthday. Flaunting her natural beauty, Pallavi wore a printed saree with floral motifs all over. The soothing powder blue color can surely become the latest trend this summer.
Pallavi's pick from Label Earthen is one of a kind to be honest. The vivid red saree has been made even more eye catchy with the golden pallu featuring elaborated zari work. The scalloped border made the whole piece even more vivid while the floral golden embroidery work in all over saree deserves special mention for fine craftsmanship.
Sai Pallavi wore this pink kanjeevaram saree from Ekaya Banaras, which is priced at Rs. 1,38,975, for the promotion of her movie, Shyam Singha Roy. The real zari work all over the saree is a sight to behold and it is just appropriate to wear in special events this summer.
The actress opted for a powder blue saree from Mrunalini Rao, priced at Rs. 1,12,000, which is ideal for casual events where you want to look effortlessly stylish. The intricate resham thread work all over the scalloped border is undoubtedly the best part about the outfit that can make you stand out any time.
So, which one aligns with your own style the most?