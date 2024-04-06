Sai Pallavi’s Minimalistic Saree Game Is All You Need To Follow This Summer For Effortless Styling

Sai Pallavi is widely adored for her natural beauty and effortless styling. Right after she got the exposure with her role in Netflix's Shyam Singha Roy, the actress managed to make a permanent spot in people's hearts. Now, as summer has already approached, and not in a good way to the Indian subcontinent, we are dreadfully looking for styling options so that we can look graceful without compromising our comfort in this scorching heat.

1. Cotton Printed Saree

Well, only Sai Pallavi could wear a lightweight cotton saree on her birthday. Flaunting her natural beauty, Pallavi wore a printed saree with floral motifs all over. The soothing powder blue color can surely become the latest trend this summer.

