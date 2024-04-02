PRICE REVEALED: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Exudes Charm In A METALLIC Corset Top

As per the designer, Samantha's edgy top is inspired from our Faience Blouse and turned into an edgy warrior-esque piece that can be worn with literally anything.

Samantha opted for diamond-studded rings and a pair of statement earrings to elevate her edgy look. She also added the iconic and luxurious silver Bvlgari Serpenti wristwatch for that extra glam.

The diva unleashed her inner warrior and went for a bold makeup look. Adding the oomph to her super-sultry look, Samantha went on with dewy base with silver smokey eyeshadow, smudged kohl, a dramatic winged eyeliner, well-groomed eyebrows, mascara-laden lashes, well-contoured cheeks with a pinch of blush and nude lips. Her hair needs special mention. She styled her luscious locks in a classic 90's blowout.