Sobhita Dhulipala Sets Vision In Gaurav Gupta Couture For Modern Day White Wedding Brides

Sobhita Dhulipala's style statement has been an absolute treat for fashionistas out there who take fashion cues from their favorite Bollywood celebrities. The actress' fashion picks range from quirky accessories to elegant dresses, signifying, she stands for the masses when it comes to becoming a fashion icon.

Sobhita Dhulipala In Gaurav Gupta

Recently, Sobhita attended Dev Patel starrer Monkey Man premiere in LA wearing a white silhouette that serves a vision for modern day white wedding brides, who are not afraid of trying something new and unconventional.

Sobhita could be seen wearing an outfit featuring an off-shoulder top with plunging sweetheart neckline that accentuated her decolletage. The corset design hugged her curves rightly highlighting her hourglass body. The asymmetric peplum shape of the upperwear has further flaunted her waist and undoubtedly made a statement.

Now, coming to the detailing, the upperwear features elaborated pearls and embellished designs which are the signature of Gaurav Gupta. Sobhita teamed off the top with a pair of straight fit pants featuring a floor length pleated extension.

She has picked a pair of silver drop earrings to accessorize her look. Her pointed heels were also noteworthy that come in clear bases featuring silver studded design.

For makeup, Sobhita opted for nude glossy lips along with bold black winged eyeliner. Her contoured face, defined bushy brows, and beaming highlighter beautifully framed the face. Lastly, for hair, Sobhita chose a bun with open layers that added softness to her look.

Upcoming Projects Of Sobhita Dhulipala

Sobhita Dhulipala is currently seen as a pivotal character in Monkey Man along with Dev Patel. She is gearing up for Jigra where she will be seen sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt. Sobhita was last seen in Night Manager 2 alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. Her last big release includes PS II where she played the role of Vaanathi.

