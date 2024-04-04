Sonam Kapoor Channels Inner Fashionista With Unisex Blazer From Husband's Brand, Bhaane, Know Its Price

Sonam Kapoor has been our one stop Bollywood celebrity when we need to feed our inner fashionista with her unconventional yet classy sartorial pick. It's not that the actress has mesmerized people only in the Indian subcontinent, but she has managed to turn heads at the international red carpets as well.

Sonam Kapoor Wears Blazer From Husband's Brand Bhaane

Sonam doesn't leave a chance to promote her husband, Anand S Ahuja's brand, Bhaane, because why not? The brand offers a range of versatile clothing options which don't compromise on style.

The actress was spotted with her husband wearing a casual outfit featuring a pair of baggy blue jeans that are currently on trend. She has teamed up her bottom wear with a solid black crop top that flaunted her bare midriff.

The mother of one completed her minimalist outfit by layering a blazer from Bhaane. The blazer features relaxed fit sleeves with two oversized pockets that added another dimension to the attire. However, the most eye-catching part of the cotton blazer is the signature garland motif which celebrates Indian culture. Sonam wore it with open front buttons and flaunted the casual self.

Now, if you are wondering where to get the exact piece to wear it on your next outing with friends. Let me tell you, you can find the Bose blazer at the official Bhaane site and it is priced at INR 14,000. This tailored piece is perfect for casual outings both for men and women.