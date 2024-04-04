PRICE REVEALED: Suhana Khan Is Summer-Ready In THIS Affordable Floral-Printed Midi Dress

Suhana Khan Floral Midi-Dress Price: Suhana Khan, one of the most loved gen-Z divas, often makes headlines with her aesthetic fashion sense. The 23-year-old recently posted pictures of her in a pretty floral-printed dress, making us go gaga over her simple and affordable summer-ready look.

Suhana Khan Stuns In A Floral Midi Dress:

Suhana, who made her acting debut in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, dished out summer vibes in a beautiful floral printed midi-dress from the clothing brand called Goulash. The pretty dress comes with a deep sweetheart neckline featuring ruffle detailing. The summer-dress accentuates the curves of the dive. The ensemble is covered with floral prints in the hues of pink, green and purple.

