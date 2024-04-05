Take Cues From Sara Ali Khan’s Colorful Beach Looks For Your Tropical Vacations In 2024

Summer 2024 is here and we are all set to hit the beach, if not, the pool! However, I understand that your inner fashion geek is reluctant to go for a vacay without new pieces of beach clothes. Thus, it is high time to take inspiration from Sara Ali Khan's beach wardrobe, ranging from bikinis to monokinis, to get an idea before you start shopping.

4 Sara Ali Khan Approved Swimwears

1. Printed Bikini Set

The bikini top comes in a halter neck design while the bikini bottom has sleek strings which are ideal to flaunt your beach body for which you've worked so hard all year long. Not to miss, the blue colored bikini set has starfish printed all over that certainly broke the monotony. She could be seen donning a pair of green neon shoes that perfectly complemented the whole look. Lastly, Sara teamed the suit with a pair of white framed sunglasses.

