Top 5 Trendy Blouse Designs By Alia Bhatt: From Embroided Royalty To Shiny Velvety, Here Are Top Picks

Top 5 Trendy Blouse Designs By Alia Bhatt: Who wouldn't want to appear hotter than the hottest? Undoubtedly, everyone does. We've curated some of the best blouse designs for you, so fret not this wedding season. Just take a moment to peruse these designs before getting your blouse stitched. Alia Bhatt, renowned in the Bollywood industry for exuding elegance, possesses a knack for showcasing a carefree attitude in the most impeccable manner. However, beyond this, the actress also demonstrates a talent for looking glamorous in sarees. Let's delve into some of the best blouse designs donned by Alia Bhatt.

1. Deep Neck Heavy Blouse Design

Alia Bhatt's this heavy blouse design will make you stand out this wedding season. The sweetheart neck blouse design has very deep cut in the front. You can keep the deep back as well and give only two hooks in the back. This blouse has heavy designs embedded, giving the proper wedding vibe.

