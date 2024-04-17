Alia Bhatt To Deepika Padukone, Top 5 Celeb-Approved Floral Sarees To Flaunt This Summer

Floral Sarees To Flaunt In Summer 2024: This summer is going to summer like no other summers! So, better be ready to wear something light and feel a little cooler. From Alia Bhatt to Katrina Kaif to Anushka Sharma, the B-town actress knows well how to glam up in the hot summers. Be it your official meeting or your casual day out, you can flaunts these celeb-approved floral sarees anytime. If you wat to feel light, breezy, and colorful this summer, we have hand picked some of the sarees that was donned by Bollywood celebs and would look equally good on you as well.

1. ALIA BHATT'S FLORAL SAREE

Gangubai never fails to impress! Flaunting a white colored saree, Alia Bhatt style her summer look with white flowers in her. You can opt for this liht weight look as it looks subtle yet elegant. The white colored saree has pink flowers in it's border. The blouse of this light weight saree is all filled with pink flowers and green leaves, giving all needed summer attention.

