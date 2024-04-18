Hairstyles For This Summer: Alia's Braid To Ananya's Sleek Look, Celeb Approved Chic Styles You Must Try

Hairstyles To Try This Summer: We all know that it's a great struggle when it comes to styling out hair, especially in summers. With so much heat and sweating, we can't always afford to let our hair remain untied. But at the same time we want to look stylish in all that we style. Well, don't you worry much because we have curated some easy yet stylish hairstyles that are approved by Bollywood celebrities as well. So get your comb ready becasue you will be getting some interesting and easy-to-do styles.

1. ALIA BHATT'S FAVORITE FRENCH BRAID

It doesn't matter if you have long or short hair, all that matter is whether you know how to braid your hair. You can try Alia Bhatt's favorite braiding style this summer as it will keep your hair in place and will make you look chic as well. Separate your hairs in two halves and braid them from the very top. Towards the end you can just simple tie the rubber band or take a colorful ribbon matching your outfit and tie it around just like Alia.

