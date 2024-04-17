Top 5 Hottest Blouse Designs By Kareena Kapoor To Slay! From Strapless To Jacket, Check BEST Picks

Blouse Designs By Kareena Kapoor Khan: Now that Kareena Kapoor Khan is trending all over social media for her drool worthy appearance in Crew, all that fans want to know is how the actress dress up to glam up her festive season look. If noticed, we can easily see that actress often wear sarees at big events, including family functions, movie promotions and many others. Sometime they sport the simple blouse design and add the needed glamor to it and at other time they go for more designer option. Whether it be low-key function of high-fi shaadi, we have curated all of Kareena Kapoor's top picks for you, let's explore.

Advertisement

1. Strapless Blouse Design

Kareena Kapoor was recently spotted flaunting a shimmy saree, styling it with strapless blouse. This blouse design will help you enhance your collar bone. Since all eyes will be on your front portion, you can play with the look by adding heavy necklace piece. The advantage with this blouse design is that you can opt for deep back neck of not-so-deep back neck, as per your choice.

Advertisement