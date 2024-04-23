Top 8 Trendy Deepika Padukone Blouse Designs To Steal For The Wedding Season: Halter Neck To Strapless

Top 8 Trendy Deepika Padukone Blouse Designs: It's time to bring out all of your heavily embellished sarees and lehengas that are buried deep insde your wardrobe. You can reinvent your regular saree look with picking a statement blouse. Looking for Bollywood celeb-inspired blouse designs for the shaadi season? No worries... We have got you covered. Today, we bring you a list of top 8 trendy Deepika Padukone blouse designs to elevate your look this wedding season. And trust, they are all bookmark-worthy.

Advertisement

Top 8 Trendy Deepika Padukone Blouse Designs

1) The Sexy Backless Knot Blouse Design

Take cues fom Deepika Padukone on how to elevate a plain saree with a stylish blouse. The backless halter-neck blouse with tie closures at the back will give a modern twist to your traditional saree.

Advertisement