Vicky Kaushal To Zayed Khan; Bollywood Stars Who Slayed In All Black Ensembles At Heeramandi Screening

As Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi' premiere dazzled Mumbai with its star-studded affair, the men of Bollywood stepped out in sleek and sophisticated black attire, showcasing their impeccable sense of style. Here's a roundup of the dapper gentlemen who stole the spotlight with their all-black ensembles:

Advertisement

Vicky Kaushal:

Sporting a sleek black kurta paired with a long beard that's turning heads, Vicky Kaushal exudes effortless charm and style on the red carpet.

Sooraj Pancholi

Sooraj Pancholi looks suave in a contemporary black kurta, with his impeccable fashion sense.

Advertisement