Vicky Kaushal To Zayed Khan; Bollywood Stars Who Slayed In All Black Ensembles At Heeramandi Screening

As Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi' premiere dazzled Mumbai with its star-studded affair, the men of Bollywood stepped out in sleek and sophisticated black attire, showcasing their impeccable sense of style. Here's a roundup of the dapper gentlemen who stole the spotlight with their all-black ensembles: Sporting a sleek black kurta paired with a long beard that's turning heads, Vicky Kaushal exudes effortless charm and style on the red carpet. Sooraj Pancholi looks suave in a contemporary black kurta, with his impeccable fashion sense. Dressed to impress in a dapper black suit paired with a stylish blue shirt, Aditya Roy Kapur showcases his signature charm and sophistication. Stepping out in a sheer black, well-fitted shirt, Harshvardhan Rane exudes an aura of understated charm on the red carpet. Sporting an all-black ensemble comprising a black suit with a matching tie, Zayed Khan epitomizes classic style and sophistication.
