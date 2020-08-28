As the Ganpati celebrations come to an end today, it's time to bid goodbye to Bappa. That's where our Ganapati song of the day will step in and pump you up to celebrate the festival with josh. Our Ganpati song of the day is 'Mourya Re' from Don.
Ganpati 2022 Song Of The Day: Mourya Re From Shah Rukh Khan's Don Will Lift Your Spirits
Sung by none other than Shankar Mahadevan, Mourya Re is a song that is full of energy and passion. It perfectly reflects the spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi and will surely lift up our spirits this year amid the pandemic.
Mourya Re is a 'visarjan' song that has been penned by lyricist Javed Akhtar. It picturises Shah Rukh Khan singing and dancing as they carry Ganapathi Bappa on a procession in the streets. You'll feel like you are right in the middle of it!
There are many Ganapati Bappa songs to Shankar Mahadevan's credit and this one is surely among his best. Check it out!
Don, which released in 2006, was directed by Farhan Akhtar and it also stars Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Rampal and Boman Irani. The film was produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan's production banner Excel Entertainment.
