Happy Anniversary: 5 Times Shahid Kapoor- Mira Rajput Got Candid About Their Love For Each Other

Shahid On The Moment He Fell In Love With Mira

During an interview before Misha's birth, Shahid had shared about the 'moment' he fell in love with Mira, and revealed, 'I'm still falling in love with her....a bit more every day. The first time we met, we spoke for seven hours. We were at a friends' farmhouse in Delhi. We went for a walk outside and the sun was setting behind her. I realised her eyes were not dark. They had a hazel tinge. That moment, I felt shayad main iss ladki se shaadi kar sakta hoon. But I also told myself, 'What are you thinking? Bees saal ki hai besharam!''

The Effect Shahid's Intense Look Has On Mira

While Mira is away from the big screen, she is an avid social media user and has a huge fan following. Mira often shares pictures with kids and family on the photo-sharing app, Instagram. At times Mira also shares special appreciation posts for her hubby. In March 2019, Mira shared a picture of Shahid in a red backdrop, where he is looking in the camera with an intense look. However, it was the caption that won hearts, as Mira wrote, 'Killing me softly'.

Mira Shares The Sweetest Thing Shahid Did For Her

When expecting their second child, Mira shared about the sweetest thing that hubby Shahid had done for her during the pregnancy period. Mira told the Vogue magazine, 'Shahid is an extremely loving and supportive husband. It comes naturally to him. The smallest things he does make me smile and feel so loved, like when I wake him up in the middle of the night with a foot cramp and he soothes it.'

Praising her hubby she added, he is 'hands-on with Misha and has really made sure she doesn't feel the lack of my attention and presence, especially in these last few weeks where I can't pick her up or play very much with her. It's everything put together. I couldn't have asked for a better partner to walk beside me through this journey.'

Mira Is The Only Queen That Rules Shahid's Heart

Shahid Kapoor, before playing the role of Maharawal Ratan Singh of Chittor in Padmaavat, made sure that his fans knew who the true queen in his heart was. Stating that Mira is the only queen that rules his heart, Shahid shared a special post on Instagram. The picture shows the two out of focus holding up the King and Queen of hearts card in their respective hands. He captioned the post as, 'The queen that rules my heart.'

Shahid Revealed Mira Is Lucky For Him

Over the years, the duo has been giving some major couple goals. The B-town actor never misses a chance to show his appreciation for wife Mira Rajput. In 2017, Shahid took to his Instagram and shared a picture with Mira and captioned it as, 'My strength. Always lucky for me. ❤️'

Shahid Will Be Seen In Jersey

Shahid and Mira's recent social media posts are filled with joy and love for the family. On the work front, Shahid was last seen in Jersey, a Hindi remake of Telugu film of the same name.