Independence Day 2022: Uri, Manikarnika - 6 Hindi Films That Will Reignite Your Patriotic Spirit!

The 75th Independence Day is fast approaching, and the country is preparing for some amazing celebrations this year.
Amid this, we bring to you six Hindi films that you can watch this Independence Day to keep your josh high! Take a look.
Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi
This period drama, starring Kangana Ranaut in the lead, was a much-awaited film simply because no mainstream film on freedom fighter Jhansi Laxmibai had been made in recent times. Manikarnika received praise from critics as well as audiences. It was directed by Krish, who shared directorial credits with Kangana. The rest of the cast, including Mishti Chakraborty, Ankita Lokhande, Atul Kulkarni, Jisshu Sengupta, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and others gave life to the film with their performances.
Uri: The Surgical Strike
Vicky Kaushal won not only his first National Award, but also the hearts of audiences with Uri: The Surgical Strike. Uri was based on India's retaliation to the 2016 attack near the town of Uri, in Jammu & Kashmir. It was helmed by first time director Aditya Dhar, and it also starred Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal, Kirti Kulhari, Mohit Raina and others. The film won three other National Awards, for Best Director, Best Audiography, and Best Music Director (Background Score).
Article 15
Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Article 15 broke the streak of mainstream Bollywood films holding back from addressing the caste-system. The film featured a moving performance by Ayushmann Khurrana, who won his first National Film Award for Best Actor. Article 15 was much appreciated for its sensitive but impactful portrayal of the subject of caste-system and allied social ills.
72 Hours: Martyr Who Never Died
This biographical drama, based on the life of rifleman Jaswant Singh Rawat, who fought against the encroaching Chinese army alone for 72 hours, during the Sino-Indian War in 1962, was received positively by critics and audiences. 72 Hours: Martyr Who Never Died was directed by Avinash Dhyani and also starred him in the lead role. The film also starred Mukesh Tiwari, Alka Amin, Shishir Sharma and others.
Super 30
A biographical drama based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar, who devoted his life to tutor underprivileged students for the IIT-JEE exams, with incredible results. Hrithik Roshan gave one of his career best performances as Anand Kumar in Super 30, which was directed by Vikas Bahl. Super 30 also starred Pankaj Tripathi, Mrunal Thakur, Amit Sadh, and others.
Sonchiriya
Sonchiriya, a movie about a band of dacoits, turned out to be more than just that. Touching upon topics of caste, religion, gender, and politics, this film, based in the heartland of India, was showered with praises for being very moving. The cast, including Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey and Ashutosh Rana, were particularly hailed for their gripping performances.
ALSO READ: Independence Day 2020: 5 Unforgettable Bollywood Dialogues That Are High On Patriotism!
ALSO READ: Independence Day 2020: 6 Web Series That Will Rekindle Your Passion For India
- Independence Day 2021: Mammootty, Mohanlal, Chiranjeevi, Yash & Others Wish The Fans
- SonyLIV Releases Rocket Boys Teaser On The Occasion Of 75th Independence Day; Watch
- Independence Day 2021: Amitabh Bachchan, Sidharth Malhotra, Farhan Akhtar, & Others Extend Wishes
- Independence Day: Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Rubina Dilaik & Other TV Stars Wish Fans On Special Occasion
- Independence Day EXCLUSIVE! Ashi Singh: Patriotism For Me Is Not Just An Idea But Rather A Duty
- Independence Day EXCLUSIVE! Priyal Mahajan: For Me, Being Patriotic Means To Do Your Bit To Help And Empower
- Independence Day Special: Shagun Pandey Says ‘Think For India First And Then Criticise’ [EXCLUSIVE]
- Independence Day EXCLUSIVE! Mayuri Deshmukh: I Would Love To Portray The Role Of Jhansi Ki Rani On Screen
- Independence Day 2022: Marakkar To Major, Upcoming Patriotic South Indian Films We Can’t Wait To Watch!
- Independence Day 2021: Exclusive! Kunal Jaisingh, Devoleena, Ravi & Others Share Their Childhood Memories
- Independence Day 2022: Best OTT Fictional Characters That Would Lay Their Lives For The Country
- Independence Day 2021: EXCLUSIVE! Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Waseem Mushtaq & Arshi Share Their Views