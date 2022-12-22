Before the trailer of Vikram Vedha was launched, cinephiles didn't expect Hrithik Roshan to pull off a role like Vedha. However, he proved all his naysayers wrong as he delivered a power-packed performance as Vedha in the action thriller. The Pushkar-Gayathri directorial co-starring Saif Ali Khan might not have performed as per expectations, but Hrithik Roshan's stellar performance was appreciated by critics and audience alike.
5 Reasons Why Hrithik Roshan's Performance In Vikram Vedha Stands Out In 2022
Fans eagerly wait for Hrithik Roshan's film with bated breath and Vikram Vedha was no different. The film was deemed a masterpiece as it received positive reviews from leading critics across the country. Everyone was busy gushing about Hrithik's role as he made for a formidable antagonist to Saif Ali Khan's SSP Vikram.
As the year comes to an end, I cannot help but call Hrithik Roshan's act the most outstanding performance by a leading actor in 2022. Here's are five reasons why I strongly believe so.
It won't be wrong to say that Hrithik Roshan completely immersed himself into the character. After Super 30, he surprised us once again with his drastic transformation and acting prowess. Indeed, he set a new benchmark for the artists of this generation.
While several B-town actors have played the role of gangsters before, Hrithik Roshan's performance stood out as he essayed his character with effortlessness. I wanted to whistle after seeing his chumeshwari performance. What a screen presence, Mr Roshan?
There's no doubt that Hrithik created a niche for himself with his role as Vedha. However, it was his ability to play the character with perfection that stole hearts. He lived every moment of his character, which reflected in his work.
It would be a crime if I didn't talk about Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's chemistry together. They took things a notch higher with their on-screen chemistry while the rat-and-cat chase continued in the film.
NOT EASY TO STEP INTO VIJAY SETHUPATHI SHOES
It is not a cakewalk to reprise a role that was originally essayed by an artist like Vijay Sethupathi. However, Hrithik was able to justify the makers' decision to cast him as Vedha. Hrithik's screen presence and charm as Vedha wooed millions of people across the world.
HRITHIK ROSHAN UPCOMING FILMS
After Vikram Vedha, Hrithik Roshan will be next seen in Siddharth Anand's Fighter, which is touted as India's first action aerial franchise. He will share screen space with Deepika Padukone for the first time in his career. Movie buffs are quite excited to see the fresh pairing on the silver screen.
Do you think Hrithik Roshan stood out with his impressive performance in Vikram Vedha? We look forward to reading your thoughts about his act in the film. Do tweet us @Filmibeat.
