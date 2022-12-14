After A Flop 2022 With 5 Releases, Akshay Kumar Is Set To Rule 2023 With 6 Big Releases

Selfiee

The official Hindi remake of hit Malayalam film Driving License, Selfiee is being directed by Raj Mehta. Besides Akshay, the movie also features Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty, and Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead roles. While there was a buzz that Selfiee will have an OTT release, the Khiladi star recently revealed that the comedy-drama will release in theatres. It is slated to hit the theatres on February 24, 2023.

OMG 2

While Akshay Kumar played the role of Lord Krishna in the 2012 satirical comedy-drama OMG: Oh My God, he'll be seen as Lord Shiva in its sequel. Besides Akshay, the hit film starred Paresh Rawal. However, OMG 2 features Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in pivotal roles. Reportedly, it revolves around the education system in India. The makers are yet to announce its release date, but is is likely to release in the first half of 2023.

Advertisement

Soorarai Pottru Remake

It'll be Akshay second South remake in 2023 after Selfiee. Suriya and Aparna Balamurali's Tamil film Soorarai Pottru was released in 2020 and was a huge success. In the Hindi remake, Radhika Madan is playing the female lead opposite Akshay. Again, the makers haven't yet decided any release date but it'll release next year.

Capsule Gill

Directed by Tinu Suresh Desai, Capsule Gill features Akshay in the role of Jaswant Singh Gill, an additional chief mining engineer who made headlines for rescuing people in Raniganj, West Negal in 1989 when a coal mine was flooded. After Kesari, the film marks Akshay's big screen reunion with Parineeti Chopra.

Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat

Akshay will be seen playing the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar, Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat marks superstar's debut in the Marathi film industry. Recently, the makers unveiled Akshay's first look from the project. However, he got trolled as people thought that he's not the right choice for the part. While there has been reports that he's doing just a cameo in the film, the makers are yet to confirm the same. It is slated to release on Dilwali next year.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Also featuring Tiger Shroff, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is being helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Touted as the biggest action entertainer, the much-awaited film isn't the remake of the 1998 hit with the same name starring Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda. Reportedly, the actioner got a little postponed and will go on floors in the first quarter of 2023. Most probably, it'll hit the theatres towards the end of next year.