After A Flop 2022 With 5 Releases, Akshay Kumar Is Set To Rule 2023 With 6 Big Releases
Akshay Kumar, who has been entertaining fans since decades with his films, is currently going through a rough patch as he failed to deliver a hit in 2022.
He gave Bollywood its first post-COVID hit with Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi last year and everyone was expecting a lot from him this year.
The superstar featured in a total of five movies - Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan, Cuttputlli, and Ram Setu. While Cuttputlli was an OTT release, all of his theatrical releases failed to make a mark at the box office.
After a flop 2022, Akshay Kumar is now all set to make a strong comeback in 2023 with six releases. Yes, you read that right! Let's look at his upcoming projects which are slated to release next year.
Selfiee
The official Hindi remake of hit Malayalam film Driving License, Selfiee is being directed by Raj Mehta. Besides Akshay, the movie also features Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty, and Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead roles. While there was a buzz that Selfiee will have an OTT release, the Khiladi star recently revealed that the comedy-drama will release in theatres. It is slated to hit the theatres on February 24, 2023.
OMG 2
While Akshay Kumar played the role of Lord Krishna in the 2012 satirical comedy-drama OMG: Oh My God, he'll be seen as Lord Shiva in its sequel. Besides Akshay, the hit film starred Paresh Rawal. However, OMG 2 features Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in pivotal roles. Reportedly, it revolves around the education system in India. The makers are yet to announce its release date, but is is likely to release in the first half of 2023.
Soorarai Pottru Remake
It'll be Akshay second South remake in 2023 after Selfiee. Suriya and Aparna Balamurali's Tamil film Soorarai Pottru was released in 2020 and was a huge success. In the Hindi remake, Radhika Madan is playing the female lead opposite Akshay. Again, the makers haven't yet decided any release date but it'll release next year.
Capsule Gill
Directed by Tinu Suresh Desai, Capsule Gill features Akshay in the role of Jaswant Singh Gill, an additional chief mining engineer who made headlines for rescuing people in Raniganj, West Negal in 1989 when a coal mine was flooded. After Kesari, the film marks Akshay's big screen reunion with Parineeti Chopra.
Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat
Akshay will be seen playing the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar, Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat marks superstar's debut in the Marathi film industry. Recently, the makers unveiled Akshay's first look from the project. However, he got trolled as people thought that he's not the right choice for the part. While there has been reports that he's doing just a cameo in the film, the makers are yet to confirm the same. It is slated to release on Dilwali next year.
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
Also featuring Tiger Shroff, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is being helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Touted as the biggest action entertainer, the much-awaited film isn't the remake of the 1998 hit with the same name starring Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda. Reportedly, the actioner got a little postponed and will go on floors in the first quarter of 2023. Most probably, it'll hit the theatres towards the end of next year.
- Year Ender 2022: Akshay Kumar To Ayushmann Khurrana; 5 Celebs Who Delivered Multiple Flops
- Year Ender 2022: Vikram Vedha To Jersey; 5 South Remakes Which Failed To Do Well At Box Office
- Chote Miyan Bade Miyan: Prithviraj To Lock Horns With Akshay & Tiger; Netizens Already Declare It A Hit
- Akshay Kumar Unveils His Look As Chhatrapati Shivaji From His Marathi Debut
- Hera Pheri 3: Makers Approach Akshay Kumar Again After Criticism; Will His Return Mark Kartik Aaryan’s Exit?
- Hera Pheri 3: Not Kartik, But Varun Dhawan Was Makers’ First Choice To Replace Akshay Kumar?
- ‘Idhar Bhi Akshay Ka Role Le Gaya’ Fans Say As Kartik Reportedly Bags Awara Paagal Deewana 2 After Hera Pheri
- ‘Shame On You’ Prakash Raj Trolled For His ‘Didn’t Expect This From Akshay Kumar’ Tweet In Galwan Controversy
- Akshay Kumar Slams Richa Chadha For Her ‘Galwan Says Hi’ Comment: Hurts To See This
- Akshay Kumar To Star In Mudassar Aziz’s Khel Khel Mein Starring Vaani Kapoor And Taapsee Pannu
- Akshay Kumar Stopped Working With Priyanka Chopra Because Of Twinkle Khanna, Suneel Darshan Reveals
- Kartik Aaryan Is The Akshay Kumar Of Next Generation; Here’s Why