Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Birthday Special: 5 Movie Frames Where The Bollywood Diva Personified Magic!

"Main kisi ki zaroorat nahin, khwaish banna chhati hoon," quips Saba (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) tells Ayan (Ranbir Kapoor) in Karan Johar's mushy romantic drama Ae Dil Hain Mushkil. It won't be wrong to see that off screen too, the Bollywood star is the 'dream girl' of millions of people whose heart skip a beat over her ethereal beauty and acting prowess.

Post bagging her first commercial for a pencil brand when she was just in school, Aishwarya took the modelling industry by storm. Several film offers flowed her way but the actress decided to give beauty pageants a shot and won the 'Miss World' title in 1994. Soon, it was Bollywood calling for her with Bobby Deol-starrer Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya. Before that she appeared in Mani Ratnam's Iruvar in 1997.

After a string of hits and misses at the box office, it was Sanjay Leela Bhansali's love triangle Hum Dil Chuke Sanam alongside Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn which catapulted her to stardom. Referring to as the 'most beautiful woman in the world', Aishwarya soon set fire on the international red carpets with her trailing gowns and slinky cocktail dresses.

In a letter addressed to Aishwarya for Femina magazine, veteran actress Rekha had mentioned, "A woman like you who is in harmony with her spirit is like a flowing water, never stagnant." And indeed, her words ring as the light-eyed beauty is unstoppable even as she turns 49.

As Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrates her birthday tomorrow (November 1, 2022), we bring you some cinematic frames featuring her which are beautiful beyond words.



Ponniyin Selvan 1 When Nandini (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) pulls aside the curtains from her palanquin and reveals her face to Vandiyathevan (Karthi) in her introductory shot in Mani Ratnam's historical epic Ponniyin Selvan 1, it's love at first sight for the audience! Raavan Another Mani Ratnam gem where cinematographer Santosh Sivan presented Aishwarya Rai Bachchan never before. Amidst the backdrop of the gushing waterfall, Ragini (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan), in a tattered yellow dress, is seen lying unconscious on the branches of a tree. The sight signifies a fire which sets the forest (human mind) on fire before she falls into the water. Advertisement Devdas Like Shah Rukh Khan's character Devdas, we too couldn't stop gazing at the resplendent Paro (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) who is seen sleeping in the moonlight while awaiting for her lover Devdas to arrive. Jodhaa Akbar With romance blooming in the air, a coy Jodha (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) looks strikingly beautiful in Sonu Nigam-Madhushree's duet 'Inn Lamhon Ke Daaman Mein' which marks the union of the two titular protagonists. The orange hues make the frame even more ethereal. Taal Who says one needs to glam up all the time to look pretty? Remember the song 'Taal Se Taal Mila' where Mansi (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) is seen dancing in the rains. It's sheer magic all over the frame as the rain drops fall on Ash's face.

